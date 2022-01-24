TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau County veterans exempted from Civil Service exam fees

Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury), sponsor of

Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury), sponsor of a bill to exempt military veterans from fees for county Civil Service exams. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
The Nassau County Legislature on Monday voted to exempt military veterans and active service members from Civil Service exam fees.

The fees for Civil Service job applicants can be hefty. Exams for police captain and lieutenant promotions cost individual candidates $200.

Other fees include $150 for the police and corrections officer exams.

Nassau Legis. Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury) sponsored the "Hiring Our Heroes Act," which was co-sponsored by the 18 other Democratic and Republican county legislators.

In a statement, Lafazan said the measure was part of an effort to reduce unemployment among veterans.

"Our commitment to our veterans does not end when they take off their uniform," Lafazan told Newsday. "This commitment is lifelong — it is enduring and it is ironclad."

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said he supported the measure.

"Nassau County has one of the largest veteran populations in all of the United States," Blakeman said in a statement. "I applaud the entire Legislature for unanimously passing a bill that gives additional opportunities to America's heroes who seek to continue their service in Nassau County government."

Also Monday, the county legislature established deadlines for a special task force to propose legislation to reduce incidents of anti-Semitism. Blakeman said he backed the measure.

Under the legislation, task force members must be appointed by Thursday. A report with recommendations for legislation must be submitted to the legislature by April 28, Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The legislature created the task force last summer.

"Quite frankly, we do not have a moment to spare," Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview), who sponsored the measure to create the task force, said Monday.

"It is clear that it has not abated," Drucker said of anti-Semitism.

The goal is to make sure Nassau residents can "worship in peace without fearing for their families."

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

