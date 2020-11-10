Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced plans to build new housing for veterans near historic Mitchel Field after freeing up a site that had been used to store police evidence.

Curran, a Democrat, said Tuesday the project would be the first in the county to provide affordable housing for low-income veterans.

"We know that veterans homelessness is an issue. We know that affordable housing for our veterans is an issue," Curran said.

Curran officials said the project will include 20-25 apartments, with amenities such as athletic facilities.

The county will issue a request for proposals seeking vendors for the project. Officials said the housing development will be funded with state grants, without cost to county taxpayers.

The Mitchel Field area, site of the former Mitchel Air Force Base decommissioned in 1961, includes the Cradle of Aviation Museum, Nassau Coliseum, Mitchel Athletic Complex, Nassau Community College and Hofstra University.

In 2018, the surviving buildings and facilities on the NCC campus were recognized as a historic district transforming. One of the officers quarters was converted into a veterans resource center.

There are more than 50,000 veterans living in Nassau, according to county officials.

The veterans housing will be built inside a facility where police evidence is stored.

A new 12,000-square-foot evidence storage facility will be built across the street from Nassau County Police headquarters, in a county parking lot near the Garden City Golf Club, Curran said.

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the new facility, which will hold evidence dating to 1925, will be climate-controlled and have state-of-the-art security features. It is expected to be completed before the new year, Ryder said.