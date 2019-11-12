Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday exercised the nuclear option against National Grid, informing the company of his intent to revoke its operating certificate for downstate New York following a monthslong moratorium on new gas hookups that has left thousands scrambling for service.

Cuomo, in a letter to National Grid's UK-based chief executive John Pettigrew and its New York president John Bruckner, gave the company 14 days notice of his intent to revoke the downstate gas franchise, citing their “mishandling of the gas supply system” on Long Island and New York City.

Cuomo said there was “no doubt National Grid failed to provide ‘adequate and reliable’ service,” noting the company’s admission to the Public Service Commission that “more could have been done to communicate with customers” about looming supply issues in the region.

National Grid, in a statement, said it was "in receipt of the letter from Governor Cuomo and will review and respond accordingly within the time frame outlined in the letter. We continue to work with all parties on these critical natural gas supply issues on behalf of all our customers in downstate New York.”

A spokesman for Cuomo also didn’t respond to an inquiry about which entities could operate the system, which serves 600,000 Long Islanders, in National Grid’s absence.

But Cuomo, on a NY1 news program Tuesday morning, indicated "a lot of companies" are interested in taking over from National Grid.

If National Grid "can't come up with a plan to provide future gas supply, we'll find a utility who can," Cuomo said. "They're not the only utility in the world and a lot of companies would like to have this franchise, so they have 14 days to explain to the people of this state what the alternatives are and there can't be a moratorium."

New York State has twice denied National Grid contractor Williams Co. a needed water-quality permit to install a new gas pipeline under New York Harbor to increase the local supply by about 14 percent. New Jersey has also denied the permit. The company has reapplied for the permits, which remain under review.

National Grid began to sound the alarm on supply issues earlier this year, issuing a moratorium on new service for commercial customers and new developments, and threatening to do the same for residential customers if the $1 billion pipeline, called the Northeast Supply Enhancement project, wasn’t approved by the states.

The moratorium has rippled through the regional economy, stalling oil-to-gas conversions and new service for restaurants, big developments like the Ronkonkoma Hub, and new home construction. Last month, the PSC ordered National Grid to provide service to more than 1,000 customers who it said were improperly denied gas.

National Grid officials, in interviews earlier this year, acknowledged there “was no plan B” when it came to the pipeline.

“The lack of National Grid's capacity in addressing the supply and demand issue was actually exacerbated by National Grid's own actions,” Cuomo wrote in his letter Tuesday morning. “National Grid marketed 'oil to gas conversions' which increased the gas demand (and the customer base of National Grid) in reckless disregard of the company's failure to have any future plan to meet the demand it was creating.”

Cuomo's decision to revoke National Grid's charter, telegraphed in news interviews and a letter to the PSC last month, spread like wildfire Tuesday morning, leaving public officials and business leaders wondering what was next. For starters, some wondered which entity could quickly take it over, depending on how the process moved forward. One expert who estimated the value of the downstate gas system at more than $2 billion said the case could be tied up in courts "for years."

Jeff Greenfield, vice chairman of the Nassau Planning Commission and a former LIPA trustee, broached the notion that LIPA, which owns the Long Island electric system, could take on the gas operations.

"Let LIPA run it," Greenfield said. "I'm gratified the governor is taking action against a utility that lost its mandate to serve the public ratepayers. I’m only disappointed that it took so long."

PSEG Long Island operates the electric system under contract to LIPA, a contract it won from National Grid after Cuomo and others criticized National Grid's handling of superstorm Sandy outages. Representatives for LIPA and PSEG didn't immediately respond. PSEG's sister company, PSE&G, operates both the New Jersey gas and electric systems.

Alan Beach, mayor of Lynbrook Village, also thanked Cuomo for taking action but worried about what comes next. "Now we're going into the cold winter months and we're going to switch companies? ... How does it help?"

With John Valenti