National Grid to hold first public meeting on gas supply options

National Grid will hold Monday night the first of six public meetings on its alternatives to address the region’s long-term gas supply constraints in the aftermath of a controversial 2019 moratorium on new gas hookups.

National Grid will outline measures that include a new liquified natural gas offshore port in either the Atlantic Ocean or the Long Island Sound, new land-based gas-supply terminals, and barges to feed more gas into the system at peak supply times. One of the least expensive options includes increasing the capacity of the Iroquois natural gas terminal which already provides a supply link to the region. National Grid sold its interest in that pipeline in 2015.

National Grid agreed to work up a plan for long-term options after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last year threatened to revoke the company's franchise to operate in the state over its moratorium on new gas hookups, which left thousands without gas and impacted development projects large and small. The company also agreed to pay $36 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Public Service Commission to compensate those affected, hire a new monitor, and to encourage new green-energy measures to lower usage.

National Grid released a report outlining its proposed options last month.

The company at the first public hearing Monday night will be ready with measures to address concerns about the coronavirus, including hand sanitizers and tissues for attendees and a new practice of wiping down display iPads and microphones after each use, spokeswoman Karen Young said. There will also be a fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offering advice on the best ways to avoid being exposed to coronavirus, including hand washing and avoiding "close contact with people who are sick."

In addition to new supply options, National Grid is proposing its original plan for a 23.5 mile natural gas supply line under New York and New Jersey water ways to increase local capacity by 14 percent. The $1 billion Northeast Supply Enhancement project, by Williams Company, has twice been rejected by New York state for needed environmental permits.

The measures also include a series of green-energy strategies such as sealing homes to prevent heat loss, installing new electric-based heating alternatives and encouraging customers to reduce demand through cost incentives. Those measures alone aren’t enough to meet local supply, which National Grid acknowledged is increasing at a slower pace than in prior years — as low as 0.8 percent in coming years, compared to prior year’s 2.4 percent.

The public meeting space, at the Hicksville Community Center, will be arranged in a “trade show style with information stations on each of the options, customer assistance stations, and a dedicated area for providing oral comments into an amplified microphone,” Young said. “These comments can be heard by others in attendance and will be recorded for later transcription, and be submitted unabridged into the record” for the state Public Service Commission.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.