A 5 cent fee on paper shopping bags is "dead on arrival" in Nassau County, the county legislature's presiding officer said Wednesday.

Plastic carryout bags will be banned statewide beginning in March 2020, as part of the state budget deal approved Monday. But state lawmakers left it up to counties and cities to decide whether to impose a 5 cent fee on paper bags.

"It will not be passed by this legislature, and as long as the Republicans have the majority in Nassau County, there will be no paper bag tax," said Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park). "Our residents already face some of the highest taxes in the country, highest cost of living. It is difficult to survive here in Nassau, and to have another tax imposed on our residents is simply not tolerable."

He continued, "People are already being nickeled and dimed out of their houses."

Republicans control the Nassau County legislature by an 11-8 margin. All 19 seats are up for re-election in November.

Calculate your cost A ban on single-use plastic bags in New York would be combined with another component: a five-cent fee on paper bags that counties and cities will have the option of imposing. Enter the number of bags you use during a normal week to see how much the paper bag fee would cost. Bags per week: In a year, you’ll spend $26.00 on grocery bags You’ll use 520 grocery bags

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, said Wednesday, "we're reviewing all of our options. Anything that encourages people to bring their own reusable bags, I'm all for it."

Legis. Debra Mulé (D-Freeport) said she was "very disappointed" in Nicolello's stance and said she may introduce legislation imposing a 5 cent fee for paper carryout bags in Nassau.

Mulé last year proposed a 5 cent fee on paper bags, similar to a Suffolk County law that took effect in 2018. Republicans in the Nassau legislature refused to call her bill.

Given Nicolello's position, she acknowledged any 5 cent paper bag fee proposal is "going to go nowhere." But she added, "That doesn't mean you don't do the right thing."