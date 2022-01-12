New York State Republicans will hold their nominating convention Feb. 28-March 1 at the Garden City Hotel, as party officials seek to capitalize on a string of GOP victories in Nassau County in the 2021 elections.

Republicans will choose their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general and U.S. Senate at the two-day event.

State Republican chairman Nick Langworthy cited the party's victories in Nassau on Nov. 2 in announcing Nassau as the convention site.

"There is no better place to host our convention than Nassau County," Langworthy said in a statement. "They sent shockwaves around the state last November with their tremendous Republican victories and their historic success is proof that our Republican message is resonating with a broad swath of voters."

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) is seeking the state party's nomination to run for governor and has the backing of many county Republican chairs.

Others seeking the GOP's nomination for governor are former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"We enjoyed some great victories in 2021," Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Cairo said in a statement, noting the party's sweep of offices for Nassau County executive, district attorney, county comptroller and county clerk.

"I think that Long Island is a great place to host the state convention," Cairo said.