TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

State Republican convention to be held at Garden City Hotel

Nick Langworthy, New York State Republican chairman, announced

Nick Langworthy, New York State Republican chairman, announced the party's nominating convention will take place Feb. 28-March 1 at the Garden City Hotel. He is seen in 2019. Credit: Charles Eckert

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Print

New York State Republicans will hold their nominating convention Feb. 28-March 1 at the Garden City Hotel, as party officials seek to capitalize on a string of GOP victories in Nassau County in the 2021 elections.

Republicans will choose their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general and U.S. Senate at the two-day event.

State Republican chairman Nick Langworthy cited the party's victories in Nassau on Nov. 2 in announcing Nassau as the convention site.

"There is no better place to host our convention than Nassau County," Langworthy said in a statement. "They sent shockwaves around the state last November with their tremendous Republican victories and their historic success is proof that our Republican message is resonating with a broad swath of voters."

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) is seeking the state party's nomination to run for governor and has the backing of many county Republican chairs.

Others seeking the GOP's nomination for governor are former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"We enjoyed some great victories in 2021," Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Cairo said in a statement, noting the party's sweep of offices for Nassau County executive, district attorney, county comptroller and county clerk.

"I think that Long Island is a great place to host the state convention," Cairo said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Latest Long Island News

The dump at 101 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd. in
Town of Oyster Bay considering reorganizing several departments
Long Island Rail Road station at Jamaica.
Schumer: MTA gets access to $6.2 billion federal grant
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli in
Hikes in school property taxes to be capped at 2%, NY officials say
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance calls
N95s most effective, but cloth masks also work, researchers say
"Our rates are through the roof," said Dr.
Large majority of LIers will get infected with COVID, health expert predicts
Rendering of One North, a mixed-use complex on
Mixed-use complexes among ongoing plan to revitalize Upper Port area
Didn’t find what you were looking for?