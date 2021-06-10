ALBANY — State lawmakers on Thursday agreed to pass a law to allow parolees to avoid a return to prison for "technical violations" of their parole such as missing a curfew or using alcohol or drugs.

Also, a deal struck by legislative leaders and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday, the final day of the legislative session, paved the way for passage of a "clean slate bill" that would automatically expunge criminal records of 2.3 million offenders after completion of their sentences and parole.

The measure would not be applied to sex offenders. And judges, prosecutors and police still would have access to sealed records.

Details of the agreement weren’t immediately released, but all sides agreed to pass the measure.

"A system that, for generations, has particularly presumed Black and brown people guilty can and should be remade into one that preemptively presumes the capacity for growth, change and rehabilitation," Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) said of the "clean slate" legislation.

Senate Republican leader Robert Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) said the bill would endanger public safety because employers, including day care operators, couldn't view criminal records of applicants.

"A bank owner wouldn’t know if he is hiring a convicted embezzler, and a single mother wouldn’t know if she is moving across the hall from a convicted killer," Ortt said in an opinion piece this week in the New York Post.

The parole legislation that passed Thursday would prohibit parolees from being sent back to prison for technical parole violations.

Those could include alcohol or drug use discovered in drug tests, lateness for meetings with parole officers, missing curfews and failing to inform a parole officer of a new employer.

Under the measure, parolees, who number about 35,000 in New York, could be required to attend drug or alcohol rehab or attend more meetings with a parole officer, but couldn’t be sent back to prison.

"When we think about parole, our first order of business should be, ‘What do we do to help this person reintegrate into society and reconnect with their families?’ " said Sen. Brian Benjamin (D-Manhattan), a co-sponsor of the bill.

"We’re going to do everything we can to help them live a productive life," Benjamin said.

"It costs way more to incarcerate an individual than to put that person on the path to recovery," said Sen. Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx). "If we are actually looking to rehabilitation instead of punishment … an individual should never be defined by the worst thing they do."

Republicans criticized a section of the legislation designed as an incentive for parolees to meet conditions of parole, such as avoiding further crimes.

Under the bill, parolees could cut a month of their parole term for every month they go without significant parole violations.

That could reduce a parole term by as much as two years.

"You could get almost a free walk," said Assemb. Angelo Morinello (R-Niagara Falls). "If they are on parole, they have not fulfilled their obligation to society."

"This bill will make communities less safe," said Assemb. Alexis Weik (R-Sayville).

The bill passed in the Senate and Assembly primarily in party-line votes.

Another measure approved Thursday would make falsification of COVID-19 vaccination records a Class E felony. They include cards that New Yorkers carry to show they were vaccinated.

With little debate, that measure passed the Assembly and Senate along party lines, with Republicans opposed.

"We're using vaccine cards and passports to make everything safer from baseball to Broadway, but the system relies on individuals being truthful about their vaccination status in order to keep everyone safe," said Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-Great Neck), who sponsored the bill.

"We're already seeing anti-vaxxers spread tips online for how to create fake cards in order to get around vaccination mandates, and we need to put a stop to this effort to defraud the public so that our recovery from the pandemic can keep moving forward," Kaplan said.

All the bills passed Thursday go to Cuomo for his signature into law or his veto.