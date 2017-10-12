Four-star Trump-splaining

Way back in Barack Obama’s day, the comedy duo Key & Peele did a hilarious routine featuring an “anger translator” who would scream out the supposedly suppressed inner rage of the laid-back 44th president.

Trump chief of staff John Kelly, in a surprise appearance at Thursday’s White House briefing, performed the role in reverse.

This was Trump on Twitter: “The Fake News Is going all out in order to demean and denigrate! Such hatred!”

This was Kelly, on stories he said were wrong: “That’s my frustration. And I mean no disrespect to you all. ... I would just offer to you the advice: I would say maybe develop some better sources.”

Kelly and Trump both disputed reports of tensions between them. “I’m not quitting today,” Kelly said with a smile. “I don’t believe, and I just talked to the president, I don’t think I’m being fired today.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The former four-star general said it’s not his job to control Trump or his tweeting, but rather to manage the flow of information so the president “can make the best decisions.”

Hot and scold on Puerto Rico

Trump has already groused about getting “so little appreciation” for “what I’ve done” for Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria. He lashed out Thursday morning, suggesting the U.S. territory bore part of the blame for its predicament.

“We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!,” he added.

An uproar ensued. Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who has avoided criticizing Trump, tweeted, “The U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico are requesting the support that any of our fellow citizens would receive.” Less restrained, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz called Trump a “hater in chief.”

At the briefing, Kelly offered reassurance that the United States will “stand with those American citizens in Puerto Rico until the job is done.”

Blowing up Obamacare

Trump has long predicted Obamacare would implode on its own, but now he’s giving it a shove toward oblivion.

The White House announced Thursday night that the administration will stop paying the monthly subsidies that shore up the health care marketplace and help lower-income Americans get affordable coverage.

Earlier in the day, Trump performed an executive-order end run around Congress and its inability to act on health care. It would allow associations to create policies that can be marketed across state lines. To make them cheaper, they wouldn’t have to meet all the standards for coverage set by Obamacare.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

It will take months to develop rules and regulations and put them in place. Only after that will it be clear how effective it will be in creating new options. See Tom Brune and Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

The take-away: The business end

Trump’s health care move is the latest to draw blowback from one sector or another of the big-business community, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

Health insurance industry leaders warned opening the door for bare-bones plans would cause chaos in the markets.

The auto industry says potential moves to restrict the import of parts from beyond NAFTA countries — an idea aimed at China — may just make it more economical to import finished vehicles. Oil and gas interests worry efforts to boost coal and nuclear power will come at their expense.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Iran decision day

Trump will speak from the White House Friday afternoon on his plans for the Iran nuclear arms deal. The expectation is that he will refuse to certify Iran is in compliance and will call on Congress to take steps to toughen it, using the threat of renewed sanctions as leverage.

Trump will also detail broader U.S. objections to Iran, including its ballistic missile program and its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement and other groups that destabilize the region.

UNESCO, going, gone

The Trump administration pulled the United States out of the UN’s educational, scientific and cultural agency over long-standing complaints that it’s a platform for anti-Israel bias. The United States also said there is a need for “fundamental reform” in the agency.

Under the Obama administration, the United States stopped funding UNESCO after it voted to include Palestine as a member state in 2011. The United States now owes about $550 million in back payments.

What else is happening