Long IslandPolitics

Nicholas Caracappa, Suffolk County Legislature, 4th District

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Nicholas Caracappa, 4th Suffolk County legislative district, Republican, Conservative Independence Party lines

  • Caracappa, 53, of Selden, is running for a seat left open after the death of Legis. Tom Muratore (R-Ronkonkoma). Caracappa, whose mother and brother previously held the seat, ran unsuccessfully for Brookhaven Town highway superintendent in 2009.
  • Caracappa has been a Suffolk County Water Authority maintenance worker for 34 years. He is president of Local 393 Utility Workers Union of America and served previously as a trustee of the utility union’s national executive board.
  • Caracappa served on the Middle Country Central School District board of education for seven years.

Issues:

  • Caracappa says he is focused on the Suffolk County budget and wants to increase revenue streams while maintaining county services.
  • Caracappa said he opposes both cutting law enforcement funding and raising taxes.
  • Caracappa said he wants to protect water quality and help district infrastructure projects, including the Ronkonkoma Hub and affordable housing.
