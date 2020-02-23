TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Morning
SEARCH
26° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Nicholas LaLota intends to take leave from Suffolk elections board to run for Senate

Suffolk County Republican elections commissioner Nicholas LaLota.

Suffolk County Republican elections commissioner Nicholas LaLota. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

Nicholas LaLota, Suffolk's Republican elections commissioner, said he intends to take a leave of absence to run for state Senate.

LaLota, the GOP nominee to challenge Democratic Sen. John Brooks in the Eighth District, said his leave from the Board of Elections will begin March 30, the first day for filing petitions. LaLota said deputy Republican Commissioner Erin McTiernan will act in his place.

But Anita Katz, the Democratic elections commissioner, questioned whether a leave of absence would comply with state law that “was written so that a commissioner of the board of elections could not and should not run for office while commissioner.”

Katz said, “a leave of absence is not sufficient because he has not ceased to be commissioner and still retains control.”

State law prohibits elections commissioners from running for office unless they have “ceased by resignation or otherwise to be commissioner" before their "nomination or designation.”

LaLota said the word “otherwise” in the law allows him to take a leave, and that he consulted a Republican state elections official who agreed.

A state BOE representative could not be reached for comment late last week. 

In Nassau, former Democratic elections commissioner David Gugerty stepped down and took a different BOE job while he ran for state Supreme Court last year.

LaLota’s run comes after he failed to get the GOP nod to run for GOP Rep. Peter King’s seat. Assemb. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville) got the nomination.

LaLota said he would resign from the BOE if elected to the Senate and return if he loses.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

Ross Lumpkin, Cow Neck Historical Society trustee, holds Plaque to mark site of slave descendant's home 
Tullio Bertoli is retiring as Brookhaven planning director. Crafter of Carmans River protection policy to retire
Fisherman Bryan Murphy has been at a center Oyster Bay changes tactics in battle over boundary
Raeann Mariella, 26, of Patchogue, holds a 2015 Disruptions feared from expansion of travel restrictions
Sam Sommer at his home in New Windsor Ex-deli owner, 83, convicted of LI killing, wants to clear his name
A man was shot and injured in front Cops: Man injured in Bay Shore shooting
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search