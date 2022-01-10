Nassau's 14th county legislature was sworn in Monday as two new lawmakers and 17 incumbents were seated in a scaled-back ceremony in Mineola that stressed the themes of bipartisanship, public safety and fiscal responsibility.

Republicans increased their majority to 12-7 over Democrats, adding legislator Mazi Pilip of Great Neck to their caucus.

Pilip, a first-time candidate, defeated incumbent Democrat Ellen Birnbaum in the 10th legislative district race in November.

The other new legislator, Republican John J. Giuffrè of Stewart Manor, represents the 8th district replacing Republican Vincent Muscarella, who became a District Court judge.

Former U.S. Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) administered the oath of office to Republican legislators, while U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) swore in the Democrats.

Both talked about the commitment and dedication of lawmakers, particularly during crises including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Coming from Washington, I don't get to see Republicans in the majority anymore," King joked.

Then, taking a serious tone, King said, "the issues are too serious to be caught up in partisanship."

Schumer, who attended via video conference from Washington, D.C. noted the federal pandemic aid sent to Nassau County.

"I have a lot of solace that the legislators that I am swearing in today will watch over that money I have gotten for the county and make sure it gets to the constituents," Schumer said.

Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), the longest-serving member of the legislature with 26 years of service, was elected presiding officer for a third consecutive 2-year term.

Nicolello, whose father Frank Nicolello died Saturday, gave an emotional speech in which he talked about the diversity of members of the legislature and the various paths each took to represent their constituents.

"All 19 of us are here because of the sacrifice of our parents and grandparents," Nicolello said.

Legis. Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport), a 19-year veteran of the county legislature, will continue to lead the Democratic caucus.

Abrahams on Monday expressed his admiration for Nicolello, both as a legislator and a friend.

"It's a day to start anew. It's a day to start over. We don't see Republicans or Democrats, just people," Abrahams said.

Original plans had called for the induction ceremony to be held at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage.

Due to concerns about gathering during the pandemic, it was held inside the legislative chambers in Mineola with social distancing and masks available, though not required.