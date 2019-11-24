John Buran resigns as NIFA director

Banking executive John R. Buran has resigned as a director of Nassau's financial control board, and it's up to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to fill the vacancy on the county's fiscal control board.

Buran, president and chief executive at Flushing Financial Corp., was appointed a director of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority on Aug. 8, 2012. His term expired at the end of 2014.

"I found him to be incredibly helpful given his background as the CEO of a bank with a lot of presence on Long Island, and insight into the local economy, just in terms of general fiscal management," NIFA chairman Adam Barsky said of Buran.

Barsky said Buran, "has taken on a lot more responsibility in his professional career [and] understandably, cannot give the time that the board requires."

Buran was not the only NIFA director working in an expired term.

Barsky's term expired at the end of 2016, as did the term of Lester Petracca. Paul Annunziato's term expired at the end of 2014, whilePaul Leventhal's term expired at the end of 2017.

Only directors Howard Weitzman and Chris Wright are in their current terms, which expire at the end of 2021.

A minimum of four directors is needed to approve votes. The board can have seven directors.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo spokesman Jason Conwall said the governor's office recently received Buran's resignation, "and will now evaluate our options to fill the new vacancy.”