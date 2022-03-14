Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed three new directors of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the public benefit corporation that controls Nassau County finances.

Hochul appointed Sylvia Cabana, an immigration attorney and a former Democratic Clerk of Hempstead Town.

Hochul also appointed Democrat Charo Ezdrin, a lawyer who handles criminal, matrimonial and family law cases, to a term that expires in 2025.

Ezdrin and Cabana, whose term expires at the end of this year, are the first women to serve as directors of the state board, formed 22 years ago to help stabilize Nassau finances.

Hochul also appointed Republican John Zaso, a pediatrician, as a board member with a term expiring at the end of the year.

Hochul reappointed NIFA director Chris Wright to a term that expires at the end of 2025.

Ezdrin told Newsday, "it's important to me to make sure [Nassau County] stays fiscally balanced, and I'm excited to be able to be a part of that, and keep Nassau one of the most thriving counties there is in this country."

Ezdrin said she was honored to be among the first women appointed to the board.

Ezdrin, a former director of government affairs for Nassau County, said of her selection: "I'm very excited about that, given the fact that I'm a mother of two grown girls — what an example I can set for my own daughters."

Ezdrin continued, "I think it's great that we are recognized … I've watched women surpass many hurdles."

Ezdrin served previously in the Nassau County Attorney's Office, handling child protective cases, negligence petitions and other issues.

Ezdrin worked as director of government affairs for former Democratic County Executive Thomas Suozzi, now a congressman from Glen Cove who is running for governor.

She also served as a commissioner of the Nassau County Bridge Authority.

Cabana said in a statement, "I have spent my entire professional career in service to my community, doing everything I can to make sure the residents of Nassau County are able to thrive. I'm looking forward to using my position on the Board to continue on this mission and I'm thankful for the opportunity to do so."

Cabana was elected Hempstead Town Clerk in 2017, but lost her bid for reelection 2019.

Hochul has yet to appoint NIFA Chairman Adam Barsky, who continues to serve despite expiration of his term, to a full term.

Barsky said in a statement he was, "very excited to see a new and diverse slate of board members which will further strengthen our board as we guide the County towards fiscal balance and stability."