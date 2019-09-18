Gun control advocates and local lawmakers are expected to protest outside a fundraiser for the Nassau County Friends of the National Rifle Association to be held Thursday night at The Inn at New Hyde Park.

Organizers say about 100 people plan to gather outside the venue on Jericho Turnpike about 5 p.m.

"This is to show the NRA that we do not accept them in our neighborhood and to show The Inn at New Hyde Park that their choice to host them [NRA] is unacceptable," said Sharon Golden, co-administrator of Together We Will Long Island, an activist group helping to coordinate the demonstration.

Last year, about 50 people protested the event. They included Linda Biegel Shulman, of Dix Hills, mother of Scott Biegel, a teacher killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Biegel Shulman is listed as a speaker at Thursday's protest.

The demonstrators are encouraging others to boycott businesses that support the NRA until the association supports “common sense” gun control, including a ban on AR-15 semi-automatic rifles and requiring gun owners to pass safety courses.

Nassau County Friends of the NRA did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A man who answered the phone at the Inn at New Hyde Park said the venue operators had no comment.

A ticket to the NRA fundraiser costs $65 per person, or $600 per table.

A spokesman for State Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-Great Neck) said Kaplan and Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) will attend the protest to announce legislation to ban unfinished receivers — partially manufactured guns that are popular at gatherings at which people construct their own rifles.