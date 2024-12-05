NYS Health Dept. warns against making NUMC CEO Meg Ryan permanent

The state’s top health official on Thursday sent a firm missive to the leadership of Nassau’s cash-strapped public hospital, ordering its chairman and board members to "immediately halt" a plan to approve a five-year contract for a permanent CEO at a $750,000 salary.

In a letter obtained by Newsday, two hours before a scheduled Nassau University Medical Center board of directors meeting, state Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald wrote to board chairman Matthew Bruderman warning the move would put the hospital’s state rescue funding at risk because it violated the department’s request in March to conduct a national search for a new CEO.

"These actions are deeply concerning and appear to contravene the conditions previously communicated by the Department as requirements for any state operating support in response to your application for Vital Access Provider Assurance Program (VAPAP) funding," McDonald said in the letter, referring to the state-only funding for distressed hospitals.

The 14-member board is scheduled to consider a resolution appointing the hospital’s former attorney and interim CEO Meg Ryan to the permanent position for the next five years and include retroactive salary payments as compensation for her time in 2024 as interim. Newsday obtained a copy of the resolution earlier Thursday.

Ryan was appointed to the interim role early this year, replacing Dr. Austin Boutin, who served as NUMC’s CEO and medical director for four years at a $700,000 annual salary.

The board had a scheduled meeting last month to consider the same resolution but canceled the meeting because more than half the board did not attend.

Bruderman and state officials have been at loggerheads over the future of the hospital, with talks between representatives of the Gov. Kathy Hochul and County Executive Bruce Blakeman on a plan to secure the hospital's financial future since early September.

The Department made clear that NHCC must conduct a professional, public, and

comprehensive external search for its next CEO. To date, you have not provided the

Department with any documentation... -- NYS Health Department

The state’s health commissioner demanded in March that NUMC conduct a public search for its next CEO and create a detailed plan for reducing operating deficits in order to get $83 million in emergency funding to keep its doors open.

In addition to a national CEO search, McDonald asked the hospital to report its organizational chart and gross compensation for its 20 highest-paid medical and nonmedical staffers and create a multiyear plan.