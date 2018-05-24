Continuing to roll out former party stalwarts, Democrats are set to welcome former Vice President Joe Biden on the second and final day of their state convention Thursday.

Biden is slated to endorse Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for a third term, backing him over Cynthia Nixon, who is mounting a challenge from the political left. Biden is expected to follow the lead of another Democratic heavy hitter — Hillary Clinton — who on Wednesday not only backed Cuomo, but sought to cast him on a national stage as standing up against the policies of President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress.

Vetting for his political ally in New York isn’t unusual for Biden — who frequently has appeared at Cuomo events over the years, touting the governor’s efforts to redo LaGuardia Airport, among other things.

The party officially nominated Cuomo on Wednesday, but he didn’t address the delegates. He will deliver a speech following Biden’s address, aides said.

Nixon, a former star of “Sex In the City,” has said she intends to gather the 15,000 petition signatures necessary to qualify to run against Cuomo in a Democratic primary Sept. 13.