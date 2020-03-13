PSEG Long Island and New York American Water say they are suspending service shutoffs for customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

PSEG said it would suspend electric shutoffs for nonpayment through the end of April. The policy is aimed at addressing customers who “may be negatively affected by issues related to the pandemic,” the company said.

PSEG said customers facing financial difficulty related to the pandemic should contact the utility to work out deferred payment plans. The number is 800-490-0025.

PSEG spokeswoman wasn’t immediately available to say how many customers would normally be shut off at this time, or whether recently terminated customers would be restored.

New York American Water, which is being sold to Liberty Utilities for $608 million, has announced a moratorium on service shutoffs for its 126,000 Nassau customers, as well as others in its upstate territory.

The company said on its website it also intends to begin restoring service to an unspecified number of customers who already have had their water turned off.

“The restoration may take some time, but we will work as quickly and safely as possible,” the company said of those whose service was shut off before March 12.

New York American Water also intends to suspend all “non-essential” field service appointments and will “limit the amount and nature of contact with customers" during such visits.

The company said it provides, “protection that includes filtration and disinfection of our surface water supplies.” The treatments are, “effective in removing and/or inactivating viruses.”

National Grid, the regional natural gas supplier, didn’t respond to a request for comment about any plans about shutoffs.

The Suffolk County Water Authority said it was suspending “non-essential” customer in-home appointments “until further notice” and limiting access to its offices because of the virus threat. Customers can call 631-698-9500 with questions.

Other restrictions and protocols for the water authority, including how to leave payments at its offices, can be found here.