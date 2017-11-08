Oyster Bay Republican incumbents swept the election Tuesday night as a divided opposition failed to end 12 years of one-party rule.

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, who was appointed on Jan. 31 to replace former Supervisor John Venditto, defeated Democratic challenger Marc Herman by garnering 51.9 percent of the vote compared to 42.1 percent, according to unofficial results. The five-way race also included three independent and third-party candidates who collectively received 5.9 percent of the vote.

Republicans and Democrats poured money into the race with the campaigns of their supervisor candidates and party committees spending nearly $1.1 million, not including last-minute spending that has yet to be reported. That’s more than twice what comparable committees spent in 2015 when Democrats lost by 99 votes.

“The policies we put in place were in line with what our public asked for,” Saladino said in an interview early Wednesday morning. “We cut taxes, we put in place sweeping ethics reforms, we have fixed the finances of the town and we’ve truly proven that it’s a new day.”

Saladino made a brief appearance at the Republican election night results party Tuesday night but did not give a victory speech. He left before Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Mondello spoke to the crowd after polls showed major Republican defeats in other races in the county, including for county executive and Hempstead Town supervisor. Mondello mentioned the sweeping victories of Republican Oyster Bay Town Board members but did not mention Saladino or the supervisor race. Saladino said he had been focused on his campaign and declined to comment on why he did not give a victory speech.

In 2015, Venditto gave an election speech despite his contest being undecided. Venditto ended up winning by 99 votes in absentee counting. Venditto resigned in January to focus on his legal defense of federal corruption charges.

Democrats had tried to make corruption the main issue of the campaign, but the departure of Venditto and other administration officials removed some of their targets.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lawrence Levy, executive dean at the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University, said in an email Wednesday that he had thought Saladino would win “in part because it’s a strong multigeneration family name that wasn’t touched by the scandal directly.”

“I also thought that the fractured field would be a problem for the Democrats in terms of getting up the kind of momentum or synergy that attracts bystanders to an election,” Levy said.

While third-party and independent candidates received fewer votes than Saladino’s margin of victory, they had largely focused on attacking Democrats on social media during the final weeks of the race.

Incumbent Councilmen Louis Imbroto and Thomas Hand, and Councilwoman Michele Johnson won reelection over their Democratic challengers.

Town Clerk James Altadonna Jr. was the biggest vote-getter of the night with 36,995 votes returning him to office. Democratic Town Clerk candidate Dean Hart’s campaign reported $114,571 in expenditures — some of which paid for a series of comic-book-style mailers that portrayed Hart as cleaning up the town with a broom. Altadonna’s campaign reported expenses of $7,629. Despite his loss, Hart received more votes than Herman at the top of the ticket.

“The people of Oyster Bay are giving us a chance, and it’s just a chance, and we need to act accordingly and we need to do right by all the people of Oyster Bay,” Altadonna said late Tuesday night after election results showed him winning. “We have a lot of work to do.”