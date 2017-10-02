Subscribe
    Oyster Bay supervisor accused of removing ads placed by Dems

    By  ted.phillips@newsday.com

    Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino delivers

    Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino delivers the State of the Town Address on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in Oyster Bay. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, a Republican, on Sunday removed lawfully placed political signs in Sea Cliff that were posted by the Democratic Party, Sea Cliff Village Administrator Bruce Kennedy said.

    “I was very surprised that the town supervisor would waste his time on something as juvenile as pulling down signs from a telephone pole,” Kennedy said Monday. “It was the most...

