Suffolk County Republicans and Conservatives said they will not nominate longtime County Clerk Judith Pascale for reelection in November.

The parties have instead endorsed Conservative Vincent Puleo, 78, of Smithtown, who has served as Smithtown Town Clerk since 2006, Suffolk Republican Chairman Jesse Garcia told Newsday.

Puleo had been slated as the Conservative, Democratic and Independence parties’ pick for county clerk in 2018, Garcia said.

But officials "unwound" that cross-endorsement deal to renominate Pascale for another term to complete ongoing projects, Garcia said.

"Vinnie Puleo was one of the candidates under discussion four years ago, and we’re going to honor that commitment," Garcia said Monday.

Pascale, 74, of Moriches, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Pascale, a Republican who has served as county clerk for 16 years, earns $197,681 a year.

Suffolk Democrats have tapped Lisa Jimenez to run for county clerk, party spokesman Keith Davies said.