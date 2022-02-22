TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk GOP, Conservatives deny Judith Pascale nod for reelection as Suffolk clerk

Suffolk Republicans and Conservatives say they won't back

Suffolk Republicans and Conservatives say they won't back GOP Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale, left, for reelection. The parties will nominate Smithtown Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, right, for the position. Credit: James Escher

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

Suffolk County Republicans and Conservatives said they will not nominate longtime County Clerk Judith Pascale for reelection in November.

The parties have instead endorsed Conservative Vincent Puleo, 78, of Smithtown, who has served as Smithtown Town Clerk since 2006, Suffolk Republican Chairman Jesse Garcia told Newsday.

Puleo had been slated as the Conservative, Democratic and Independence parties’ pick for county clerk in 2018, Garcia said.

But officials "unwound" that cross-endorsement deal to renominate Pascale for another term to complete ongoing projects, Garcia said.

"Vinnie Puleo was one of the candidates under discussion four years ago, and we’re going to honor that commitment," Garcia said Monday.

Pascale, 74, of Moriches, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Pascale, a Republican who has served as county clerk for 16 years, earns $197,681 a year.

Suffolk Democrats have tapped Lisa Jimenez to run for county clerk, party spokesman Keith Davies said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

