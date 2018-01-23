Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Wednesday will nominate acting Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to be the permanent leader of the 2,500-member department, according to a high-ranking administration source.

Curran, a Baldwin Democrat who took office Jan. 1, had been eyeing multiple candidates for the position but ultimately decided to keep Ryder, a 32-year veteran of the force.

Ryder, 55, will make $249,500 in the post. He must be confirmed by the GOP-controlled Nassau County Legislature.

Curran is scheduled to make the announcement during a news conference Wednesday at Nassau Police headquarters in Mineola. Ryder also is expected to announce a new community policing initiative.

The source said Curran wanted to maintain continuity in the department. “The NCPD is one of the largest departments in the nation and there is no room for any upset in operation,” said the source, who declined to be identified.

A former detective sergeant and the commanding officer of the department’s Asset Forfeiture and Intelligence Unit, Ryder helped overhaul the department’s crime-mapping strategy, which officials credit with driving down crime in the county.

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano selected Ryder last summer to replace Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter, who retired from the department. Krumpter later became the chief of the Lloyd Harbor Village Police Department.

James McDermott, head of the Nassau Police Benevolent Association, called Ryder “a great selection” who will be welcomed by the department’s uniformed officers.

“Pat is all about the job,” McDermott said. “He grew up in this department. He’s diligent, smart, and a tough guy. I can’t say anything bad about him.”

Ryder began his law enforcement career with the NYPD, serving for about two years in the 1980s patrolling the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Ryder entered the Nassau police academy in 1986 and won numerous awards and medals of commendation. In a 10-month tour with a narcotics team, he made 200 arrests.

In 1990, Ryder was charged with beating a handcuffed suspect outside a Merrick bar. A Nassau judge later threw out the indictment, and a second grand jury declined to indict him.

At a court appearance in the case, his fellow officers crowded into the courthouse to support him.