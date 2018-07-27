Two top Republican patronage plums — a $126,204-a-year job as deputy elections commissioner and a $110,510 job as senior assistant elections commissioner, are up for grabs, and some party officials privately speculate that Suffolk GOP chairman John Jay LaValle may be eying the deputy post for himself.

The openings occur because deputy commissioner Betty Manzella, a longtime board employee and cousin of late Suffolk GOP chairman John Powell, retired a week ago after 23 years with the board and officially goes off the payroll July 30. The other position was held by Josh Price, who left to become Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci’s part-time chief of staff, making $68,000 a year.

LaValle’s name has surfaced because no job for him has materialized with the Trump administration and several party insiders say LaValle floated the idea of replacing veteran County Clerk Judith Pascale as the party candidate for that post in November, but that idea went nowhere. “Do I think he’s looking for a landing place . . . absolutely,” said one prominent GOP official who declined to be identified.

The speculation also comes as LaValle put forward the reappointment of Republican Elections Commissioner Nicholas LaLota to a new four-year term six months early, with the help of an emergency resolution from Democratic County Executive Steve Bellone. And LaLota, LaValle’s closest political confidante, is the one who officially makes the choice on his top aides, although the two major party leaders essentially control board hirings of the 122-member staff, which by law, are split evenly between the parties.

While the Democratic-controlled legislature declined to approve LaLota’s reappointment, under state law the seven-member GOP legislative caucus gets to make the choice after 30 days if the legislature fails to approve the leader’s choice. They are scheduled to meet Monday to vote on his appointment.

LaLota said no decision has been made on the top aide jobs and declined to comment on whether LaValle might be under consideration. He said he does “not comment on who I may nor may not hire,” but added the decision could come within four to six weeks. LaValle did not return calls for comment.

Under county law, town or county party leaders are barred from being county commissioners, but not deputies. LaValle would not be the first Suffolk GOP chair to be a deputy elections commissioner. Powell had the job from 1993 to 1998 and left the post three months before he was indicted on federal bribe-taking charges, of which he was later convicted. His then-wife, Linda, replaced him, but she left in 2006.