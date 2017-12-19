TODAY'S PAPER
Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoes bill expanding pine barrens area

The measure would have expanded the core pine barrens designation to more than 1,000 acres in Shoreham and Mastic

By Yancey Roy and Mark Harrington yancey.roy@newsday.com, mark.harrington@newsday.com @yanceyroy
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has vetoed a bill that would have expanded Long Island’s pine barrens area, citing the lack of public hearings and the potential to block a solar-energy proposal in Suffolk County.

“I am dedicated to preserving the Long Island pine barrens and other open space on Long Island. However, this bill, which passed without any public hearings or notice to the landowners, is not the appropriate avenue to accomplish that worthy goal,” the governor said in a veto message released Tuesday. “It unnecessarily pits land preservation against renewable energy, both of which are necessary to preserve the state’s environment and natural resources for future generations . . . ”

The measure, approved by the State Legislature in June, would have expanded the core pine barrens designation to more than 1,000 acres in Shoreham and Mastic in Suffolk County. It would have shielded those lands from development.

But it also would have scuttled an energy company’s proposal to use some of the acreage to install thousands of solar panels to supply the state’s energy grid.

