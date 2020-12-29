A plot rejected by Veep?

The fringiest Donald Trump die-hards trying to overturn Joe Biden's election have careened into Total Dreamscaping on the legal front. So why not this: Ask a federal judge to rule that Vice President Mike Pence has a hitherto-undiscovered constitutional and transcendent power to decide some electoral votes are real but others are bogus.

It appeared on Tuesday that Pence wants no part of this scheme, even as Trump is reportedly looking upon him with growing scorn for not doing enough to go to bat for him. Lawyers for Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and Arizona’s 11 Republican electors, echoing the president's baseless fraud claims, revealed in court papers that Pence declined to sign on to their plan, Politico reported.

Gohmert's lawyers said they got in touch with the Office of the Counsel of the Vice President and eventually held a meeting by phone with Pence’s lawyer, according to Bloomberg News. Gohmert argues that Pence should be able to pick competing slates of electors chosen by Republican-led state legislatures in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

But Pence's lawyers didn't buy into Gohmert's theory on how the Electoral College vote is accepted. "Those discussions were not successful in reaching an agreement and this lawsuit was filed," Gohmert said. The resulting lawsuit named Pence as a defendant.

Politico wrote that it's the first indication that Pence is resisting some of the most extreme calls to reverse the presidential election results, though he has not publicly weighed in on his plans for presiding over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress that certifies the outcome.

Legal experts said the lawsuit was meritless and would probably be dismissed by a federal judge for multiple reasons, The Washington Post wrote. Among other things, the suit envisions Pence having the power to choose Trump electors from disputed states. But no state legislature actually agreed to reject the Nov. 3 vote and appoint alternate electors. Informal groups of Trump supporters met in some state capitols and appointed themselves electors in ceremonies that had no force of law.

Trevor Potter, a Republican election law expert, told the Post that Gohmert's idea "would stand the Constitution on its head. It would effectively deliver to the vice president the right to determine who won the presidential election. If the vice president has authority to pick his favorite electors, then you wouldn’t need a Congress or a Constitution."

Operation Warp Speed bumps

Frustration is building with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, CBS News reports. The Trump administration had pledged 20 million doses by year's end, but so far, not even 3 million shots have been given and just over 11 million doses have been shipped.

Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the sluggish distribution.

"As I long feared and warned the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should," Biden said. If the pace doesn't pick up, "it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people," the president-elect said.

Trump tweeted that it "is up to the States to distribute the vaccines once brought to the designated areas by the Federal Government." Biden said he has directed his team to prepare a "much more aggressive effort, with more federal involvement and leadership, to get things back on track."

But Biden also warned somberly: "We need to be honest — the next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, very tough for our nation. Maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic."

Trump hits GOP 'death wish'

The president's wrath at Republicans in the Senate is growing angrier as he presses for approval of $2,000 stimulus payments to Americans and other unrelated demands. This tweet rolled them into a spitball:

"Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2,000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 - Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!" Trump also is waging war on Section 230 — a legal shield for social media companies over content users' posts on the platforms — in revenge for clampdowns on disinformation he posts.

Democrats wanted a stand-alone vote on the $2,000 direct payments, which passed the House on Monday, but a 60-vote majority is needed in the Senate and it's uncertain whether enough Republicans senators would abandon their prior resistance to the bigger checks, though more have warmed to the idea. Trump on Sunday, after dayslong standoff, signed a coronavirus relief package, which included $600 in direct payments to individuals, and a government-funding omnibus bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed legislation Tuesday to package the $2,000 payments with a Section 230 repeal and creation of a bipartisan commission to review the election, even though he and other GOP leaders have accepted Biden's victory. The latter two could be hard for Democrats to swallow and lead all three to fail, though Republicans could claim they tried to get Americans more money even while sinking the stand-alone version of the $2,000 plan.

"Senator McConnell knows how to make $2,000 survival checks reality and he knows how to kill them," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. "If Sen. McConnell tries loading up the bipartisan House-passed CASH Act with unrelated, partisan provisions that will do absolutely nothing to help struggling families across the country."

McConnell and Democrats also want to complete an override of Trump's veto of a defense policy bill — which includes a pay raise for U.S. troops — prompting another Trump tweet against "weak and tired Republican ‘leadership.’ "

A win Trump can admire

It took until the twilight of his presidency, but Trump is finally No. 1 on the Gallup Poll's list of men admired by Americans. It wasn't exactly a landslide, though.

Trump was named by 18% of respondents, ending a 12-year run in first place by former President Barack Obama, who had 15%. Rounding out the top five were Biden (6%), Dr. Anthony Fauci (3%) and Pope Francis (2%.)

Michelle Obama was the most admired woman for the third straight year at 10%, followed by Kamala Harris (6%), Melania Trump (4%), Oprah Winfrey (3%) and Angela Merkel (2%.)

So much wrong about 2020

Trump was the runaway winner in a Politico compilation of the worst predictions of 2020, which listed no less than 15 quotes from the president from March to October on how the coronavirus was going away.

The also-rans included former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who forecast after the presidential race was called for Biden that Trump "will concede gracefully." House Speaker Nancy said in August that under the "most pessimistic" outlook he party would gain at least 10 seats in the election. Democrats suffered a net loss of at least 10.

Democratic strategist Paul Begala predicted repeatedly between March and August that Trump would dump Pence and make former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley his running mate. Pence said confidently in June there would be no coronavirus "second wave."

More coronavirus news

