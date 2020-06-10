TODAY'S PAPER
1st congressional district

1st congressional district

PERRY GERSON

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Gershon, 58, of East Hampton ran against Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) in 2018 and lost to the three-term congressman. Before seeking public office Gershon ran a commercial real estate private equity firm. In 2017 he made his family’s second home in East Hampton his primary residence. Gershon graduated from Yale University in 1984 with a degree in molecular biochemistry and biophysics, and dropped out of Columbia Medical School to open a sports bar in Manhattan. He later was graduated with an MBA from the University of California Berkeley in 1993. He was a commercial real estate lender from 1993 to 2017 and started his own firm, LoanCore Capital, in 2007. 

ISSUES: Gershon, who touts his business experience, said he supports the Affordable Care Act but believes it can be improved. He supports opening up Medicare to Americans currently not eligible for the federal health care program. Gershon said consumers should be allowed to buy into the system for coverage, while those who prefer private insurance should maintain their plans. He is calling for a greater focus on developing wind and solar energy sources and has proposed tax credits for property owners who install solar power roofs. 

