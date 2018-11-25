Rep. Pete King's hobby: TV, book reviewer

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), off the campaign trail after winning his closest race in years, is back to appraising his favorite films, books, and television series.

Two weeks ago, King delivered a rave review plus episode summary of the latest airing of “Blue Bloods," a CBS show starring Tom Selleck as commissioner of the New York City Police Department.

“With the campaign over and successful, I was able to watch and absorb 'Blue Bloods,' which is clearly the most outstanding show on television. The episode was first rate,” King, 74, wrote in the review that was emailed to campaign supporters and published on Facebook, where he often posts his reviews.

Last week, King blasted out a review of the political book, “Frank and Al: FDR, Al Smith, and the Unlikely Alliance That Created the Modern Democratic Party," by Terry Golway. "A must read," wrote King, a self-described "blue-collar conservative."

"Having grown up in a family of Al Smith supporters in an Irish-American, working class neighborhood, I have a definite Al Smith bias," King wrote of the former Democratic governor from New York and 1928 candidate for president.

Last year, he praised Chris Matthews' book — "Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" — for evoking “an era when politics was healthier and less cynical.”