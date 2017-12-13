TODAY'S PAPER
Rep. Peter King: After Alabama loss, GOP should dump Stephen Bannon

Congressman from Long Island says former White House chief strategist “looks like some disheveled drunk who wandered onto the political stage.”

Rep. Peter King, left, says that Republicans must

Rep. Peter King, left, says that Republicans must dump political strategist Stephen Bannon. Photo Credit: AP

By William Murphy
The Republican Party should dump Steve Bannon in the wake of the Democratic victory in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, U.S. Rep. Peter King said Wednesday morning.

“After Alabama disaster GOP must do right thing and DUMP Steve Bannon,” King, a Seaford Republican, said in a tweet shortly before 7 a.m.

King sent out the tweet the morning after Democrat Doug Jones defeated former judge...

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

