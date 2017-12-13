Rep. Peter King: After Alabama loss, GOP should dump Stephen Bannon
Congressman from Long Island says former White House chief strategist “looks like some disheveled drunk who wandered onto the political stage.”
The Republican Party should dump Steve Bannon in the wake of the Democratic victory in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, U.S. Rep. Peter King said Wednesday morning.
“After Alabama disaster GOP must do right thing and DUMP Steve Bannon,” King, a Seaford Republican, said in a tweet shortly before 7 a.m.
King sent out the tweet the morning after Democrat Doug Jones defeated former judge...
