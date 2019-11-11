TODAY'S PAPER
Peter King through the years

By Newsday Staff
Print

Rep. Peter King, the longtime Republican congressman from Seaford and an ally of President Donald Trump, announced Monday he is retiring from the U.S. House of Representatives and will not seek reelection in 2020. 

Nov. 3, 1992--Wheatley Tavern--(L-R)Joeseph Mondello congratulates Peter King
Credit: Newsday/Audrey Tiernan

Joseph Mondello, left, congratulates Peter King and Dave Levy, both congressional winners, on Nov. 3, 1992.

From left to right: State Senator Dean Skelos,
Credit: Newsday/Jim Peppler

From left to right: State Senator Dean Skelos, Nassau GOP Chairman Joe Mondello and Congressman Peter King celebrate victory at at the Nassau GOP election rally at Wheatley Tavern in Westbury on November 8, 1994

U.S. Congressman Peter T. King laughs during a
Credit: Michael Ross Wacht

Congressman Peter King laughs during a speech at a meeting of Seaford Republicans at the Knights of Columbus Hall on September 26, 2002 in Seaford.

Congressman Peter King poses with a sheet of
Credit: Matthew Cavanaugh

Congressman Peter King poses with a sheet of uncut new $20 bills at the Federal Bureau of Printing and Engraving in Washington, D.C. on July 20, 2004. 

Hempstead Town Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, third from
Credit: Charles Eckert

Hempstead Town Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney; Suffolk County GOP Chairman John Jay LaValle, second from right; and Rep. Peter King, right, exit Trump Tower after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at the Manhattan skyscraper on Dec. 15, 2016. King, a member of the Homeland Security Committee, and Lavalle were early surrogates for Trump.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions taking questions from
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions takes questions from the media with Rep. Peter King in Islip on April 28, 2017.

Sen. Alfonse D'Amato speaks with Rep. Peter King,
Credit: Craig Ruttle

Sen. Alfonse D'Amato speaks with Rep. Peter King, center, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Tuesday, Aug 1, 2017, during D'Amato's 80th birthday celebration.

Congressman Peter King and Lee Zeldin, among those
Credit: James Carbone

Congressman Peter King and Lee Zeldin, were among those who arrived with president Donald J. Trump at Long Island MacArthur Airport on July 28, 2017.

President Donald Trump and Rep. Peter King during
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa

President Donald Trump and Rep. Peter King during a visit to Long Island's Morrelly Homeland Security Center in Bethpage to discuss gang violence with local leaders on May 23, 2018.

Freddy Cuevas (L) Evelyn Rodriguez (M), mother of
Credit: Johnny Milano

Freddy Cuevas, left, and Evelyn Rodriguez, mother of MS-13 victim Kayla Cuevas, meet with representative Peter King during a town hall forum with incumbent Peter King and his challenger Liuba Gretchen Shirely, at the Bay Shore Brightwaters Public Library Sept. 8, 2018.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and New York Congressman
Credit: Howard Schnapp

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and New York Congressman Peter King rally for a Senate vote to pass the bipartisan, already-passed house bill for Universal Gun Background Check legislation on Aug. 5, 2019 in Westbury.

By Newsday Staff

