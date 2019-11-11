Rep. Peter King won't seek reelection in 2020

Rep. Peter King, the longtime Republican congressman from Seaford, announced Monday he is retiring from the House of Representatives and will not seek reelection next year.

King, a 14-term congressman and a Trump ally, said he "will of course finish out my term," King said in a text message Monday morning to Newsday.

In a Facebook post, King wrote, "I have decided not to be a candidate for re-election to Congress in 2020. I made this decision after much discussion with my wife Rosemary; my son Sean; and my daughter Erin. The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford."

King wrote, "This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren. My daughter’s recent move to North Carolina certainly accelerated my thinking."

King, a lawyer by training, began his political career in 1977 as a Hempstead Town councilman. He was most recently reelected last November.

In the Facebook post, King said, "My time in Congress has been an extraordinary experience.... I intend to remain in Seaford, be active politically and look forward to seeing what opportunities and challenges await me in this next chapter of a very fortunate life."

