The 2019 PGA Championship is expected to generate more than $100 million in economic activity in Nassau and Suffolk counties as an estimated 200,000 spectators descend onto the Bethpage Black course for one of golf’s largest events beginning May 13.

“The eyes of the world will be on us — here on Long Island,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said at a news conference.

Curran, joined by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, and police and PGA officials, encouraged the use of mass transit, including free shuttles from Jones Beach and the Farmingdale Long Island Rail Road station.

“We know how to do this; we know how to do big events,” Bellone said.

Security planning began two years ago with agencies including the New York State Police, six local police departments and three federal agencies, said State Police Maj. David Candelaria. About 400 law enforcement officials will be on hand.

Officials declined to detail security costs.

The tournament, in its 101st year, is returning to New York where the PGA was founded, said Scott Reid, 2019 PGA championship director.

“I can’t think of a better place to kick off our next 100 years,” Reid said.

The event, to be broadcast internationally, is expected to reach more than a half-million homes.