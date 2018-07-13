Assemb. Phil Ramos may be facing the prospect of running a Democratic primary to keep his job, again.

Maxima G. Castro, of Brentwood, has filed petitions to run against Ramos for his 6th Assembly District seat in a Sept. 13 primary. However, Castro, 59, filed 508 signatures -- just over the minimum of 500 valid signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.

Castro declined to be interviewed Friday because she said it was unclear whether she will have enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. In 2015, Castro ran a losing race for Islip Tax receiver, getting 33.61 percent of the vote.

Ramos did not immediately return calls for comment about whether he intends to challenge Castro’s petitions.

Ramos successfully fought off a primary challenge two years ago from Giovanni Mata, who received substantial funding from a charter school group. Ramos won with 72.9 percent of the vote to Mata’s 26.9 percent. Charter school interests put $492,000 into Mata’s race, but he received only 719 votes, each costing charter school backers $692.

Ramos’ wife, Angela, last year challenged Suffolk Legis. Monica Martinez in a Democratic primary in the 9th District, but Martinez won easily.