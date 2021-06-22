Polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday in political party primaries for elections in four towns in Suffolk County and in two cities in Nassau.

As of 9:30 p.m., results in Nassau and Suffolk were incomplete.

As of 8:45 p.m, 8,005 people had voted Tuesday in Suffolk.

As of 9 p.m. 2,520 people had voted in Nassau.

Also, more than 1,600 voters in Nassau and Suffolk cast ballots during the nine-day period of early voting that ended on June 20, county Board of Elections officials said.

But thousands of absentee ballots that won't be counted until after Election Day still could be a factor in close races with lower turnout.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In Suffolk's town races, 2,525 absentee ballots had yet to be returned, Republican Elections Commissioner Nick LaLota said Tuesday.

Nassau's Board of Elections was awaiting 489 absentee ballots from Democratic voters in the Long Beach and Glen Cove council races, said Democratic Elections Commissioner James Scheuerman.

In East Hampton, Councilman Jeffrey Bragman was challenging Peter Van Scoyoc for the Democratic nomination for town supervisor.

Van Scoyoc, 62, of East Hampton, the incumbent, has served 21 years in town government. He has been supervisor since 2018, and before that spent six years as a councilman and 11 on other town land use boards.

Before becoming supervisor, he owned a residential construction and renovation company and a seasonal charter fishing business.

Bragman, 70, of East Hampton, has served as a town councilman since 2018. His town board seat expires at the end of the year.

Bragman is a land use attorney and has served as an adviser to various town land use committees.

Because Bragman also is endorsed by the Independence Party, he will be on the ballot in November regardless of the outcome of the Democratic primary.

Working Families Party primaries in Southampton and Huntington towns were expected to be among the most contentious races.

In Huntington, three candidates sought the Democratic nomination for two town council seats. One of those candidates also was vying against two others for the Working Families Party ballot line for two council seats.

Four candidates were seeking the Working Families nomination for two Southampton Town Council seats.

WFP officials said some former Republicans and Conservatives switched their enrollment this year to the minor party and then submitted petitions to run primaries against WFP candidates.

Officials of the minor party, whose candidates often back progressive issues and sometimes also have the Democratic ballot line, said the efforts imperil their candidates and mislead voters.

Suffolk County Republican chairman Jesse Garcia said the primaries were an "intraparty issue" because of "a civil war" over the future of the Democratic and Working Families parties.

In the City of Long Beach, seven candidates were running for three City Council seats in a Democratic Party primary.

And in Glen Cove, seven candidates were seeking Democratic nominations for six City Council seats.

The Suffolk primaries were:

East Hampton

Council: Councilman Jeffrey Bragman challenged incumbent Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc for the Democratic nomination.

Incumbent Kathee Burke-Gonzalez competed with challengers John P. Whelan and Cathy A. Rogers for the Democratic nomination for two seats on the town council.

Southampton

Council: Miranda P. Schultz, Sean P. McArdle, Thomas Schiavoni and Robin L. Long sought the Working Families nomination for two seats.

Highway superintendent: Mark Braeger and Thomas F. Neely competed for the Working Families Party nomination.

Huntington

Supervisor: Marissa Anderson and Rebecca L. Sanin faced off for the Working Families nomination.

Council: Jennifer A. Hebert, Joseph G. Schramm Jr. and Hunter J. Gross for the Democratic nomination for 2 seats.

Jennifer A. Hebert, Michael J. Oddo and Robert A. Smitelli for nomination for the Working Families nominations for two seats

Islip

Receiver of taxes: Andrew T. Wittman III faced Michael S. Siniski for the Republican nomination.

Glen Cove

City Council: Roderick Watson, Eve Lupenko Ferrante, Marsha F. Silverman, John L. Perrone, Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, Rocco A. Totino and Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews were seeking the Democratic nomination for six seats.

Long Beach

City Council: Tina M. Posterli, Kevin C. Heller, William R. Notholt, Leah E. Rosensweig Tozer, Paulette Waithe, Roy Lester and John D. Bendo were competing for the Democratic nomination for three open seats.

Nassau election officials said 514 absentee ballots were requested in the City of Long Beach and 190 were returned and validated.

In the City of Glen Cove, 280 absentee ballots were requested and 112 were returned and validated, officials said.

Suffolk elections officials said 950 Republican absentee ballots were still outstanding in Islip; 1,034 Democratic and 5 WFP absentee ballots were outstanding in Huntington; 223 Democratic were outstanding in East Hampton; and in Southampton, 297 Democratic ballots were outstanding, as were 12 absentees from Conservatives and 4 from WFP members.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked or dropped off at a polling site by Tuesday to be counted. Officials begin counting them seven days after Election Day.