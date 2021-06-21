Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday for political party primaries in East Hampton, Huntington, Islip and Southhampton towns in Suffolk County, and in the cities of Glen Cove and Long Beach in Nassau.

In East Hampton, Councilman Jeffrey Bragman is challenging Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc for the Democratic nomination for the town’s top elected office.

In Huntington, three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for two town council seats.

One of those candidates also is vying against two others for the Working Families Party ballot line for two council seats.

Four candidates are seeking the Working Families nomination for two Southampton Town Council seats.

In Long Beach, seven candidates are running for three City Council seats in a Democratic Party primary.

Over nine days of early voting, 592 Democratic voters cast ballots in the Long Beach and Glen Cove races, while a total of 1,099 voted in town races in Suffolk, according to county election board officials.

In Nassau, 304 people had submitted absentee ballots as of Monday, while 162 had done so in Suffolk.

Another 848 absentee ballots still had not been returned, the election boards said. Absentee ballots must be postmarked or dropped off at a polling site by Tuesday to be counted.

Voters with questions about their polling places can contact the Nassau County Board of Elections at 516-571-8683, or the Suffolk Board of Elections at 631-852-4500.