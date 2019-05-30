 Andrew T. Strong, East Hampton Town Justice

TODAY'S PAPER
By Newsday Staff
BACKGROUND: Strong, 39, of Springs, is running in the Democratic primary for the party's line in the general election. He is running on theWorking Families party line in the general election and has the endorsement of the East Hampton Democratic Committee. Strong is a human rights attorney with a private practice in East Hampton since 2018. Last June, he was hired as the first full-time general counsel for the Organizacion Latino-Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island, a nonprofit agency that advocates equal access to health care and public education and help with legal issues ranging from mortgage fraud and immigration for the East End Latino and Hispanic populations. He was an attorney in the Law Offices of Richard E. Whalen in Amagansett from 2015 to 2018. Strong practiced at the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia on war crimes trials at The Hague in the Netherlands from 2005-2008 and 2010-2013. In 2011, he worked as the Chief of Staff for the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Counter Terrorism based in London. He earned an undergraduate degree from Middlebury College in 2002. Strong graduated from Northwestern University School of Law in 2010. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 2012.

