Lisa R. Rana, East Hampton Town Justice 

LISA R. RANA

REPUBLICAN

BACKGROUND: Rana, 54, of East Hampton, is running in the Democratic primary. She is also running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election. Rana is seeking her fourth four-year term as the East Hampton Town justice after winning the election in 2003 and reelections in 2007, 2011 and 2015. In 2015, she also won election as the Sag Harbor Village justice. In 2010, the Sag Harbor Village Board appointed Rana to be the associate judge. Rana was an attorney practicing general law at Dayton, Voorhees & Balsam LLP in East Hampton until she left the law firm in 2017. From 1998 to 2001, she was chief administrative law judge for the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, where she supervised more than 60 administrative law judges. In 2001, she was promoted to commission chief of staff and left the Commission in 2002. Rana received her law degree from Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1992 and her undergraduate degree from Hampshire College in 1987. She was admitted to the New York and Massachusetts bars in 1992. She is a member of the Suffolk County Bar Association.



