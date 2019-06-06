Joan Manahan, Suffolk County Legislature, 11th District

JOAN MANAHAN

CONSERVATIVE

BACKGROUND: Manahan, 88, of Brightwaters, said she is a charter member of the Conservative Party and previously served as a committee member. While this is Manahan’s first run for public office, she said she served as a legislative aide to a state assemblyman in the 1960s and as chairman of several campaigns. She said she also ran the Bay Shore headquarters for Barry Goldwater’s 1964 presidential campaign. Manahan worked at Northrop Grumman for 33 years, in advertising and recruitment. She now works part time as a travel agent. Manahan is a trustee of First Congregational Church of Bay Shore and a member of P.E.O., a nonprofit that aims to help women finish their education.

ISSUES: Manahan said she wants to prevent a registered Democrat from getting the party’s endorsement. “I’m running because I don’t want liberals to take over my party line,” she said. Manahan, who supports less government control, said she would also investigate county programs to ensure they support citizens and eliminate funding for undocumented immigrants.