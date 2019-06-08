Karen McInnis, Long Beach City Council

Karen McInnis

Democratic

Background: McInnis, 48, of Long Beach, is running in the Democratic primary on the Democratic line. She is running on a ticket with the New Wave Dems, including her running mates Elizabeth Treston and Ron Paganini. She has her bachelor’s degree in government, politics and economics from the University of Maryland. She has a master of arts degree in government and politics with a certificate in public administration from St. John’s University. She is a certified nonprofit accounting professional and a member of the American Payroll Association and Society of Human Resource Management. She works as vice president of finance and strategic planning for the Association of American Publishers. She previously worked for 13 years for Time Inc. for Time, Fortune and Entertainment Weekly magazines and Topps baseball cards. She is a former officer of the West End Neighbors Civic Association and a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Long Beach VFW.

Issues: McInnis said the current leadership is out of touch with taxpayers, who were asked to pay large tax increases. She said the City Council needed to investigate separation payments and hire a permanent city manager. She said the City Council is fractured and the budget continues to resist reducing operating costs as advised by the state comptroller and Moody’s Investors Service. She said the New Wave Dems will work together with the City Council and residents to restore fiscal stability and transparency by creating a public open checkbook. She plans to add resident citizen advisory committees and improve the tax base through smart growth, while preserving the affordability and character of communities by revisiting the city’s comprehensive plan. “There were obvious financial problems prior to Sandy, and instead of buckling down to 'right the ship’ while all the disaster relief funds were coming in, the incumbents chose to kick the can’ to which I say, ‘the jig is up,’ ” McInnis said.