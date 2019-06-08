Elizabeth Treston, Long Beach City Council

Elizabeth Treston

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Elizabeth Treston, 59, of Long Beach, is running in the Democrat primary on the Democratic line. She is running on a ticket with the New Wave Dems, including her running mates Karen McInnis and Ron Paganini. She is a retired speech pathologist and graduate coordinator for Hofstra University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in speech therapy and master of arts degree in speech pathology, both from Hofstra. She received a grant to help nonverbal children interact and play. She worked for the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County. She served as co-chair for the Long Beach Community Organizations Active in Disasters. She has worked to help schools be prepared for emergencies and has volunteered in the West End beautification project. She has been an advocate for storm recovery and flood insurance after superstorm Sandy.

ISSUES: Treston said she wants to implement best management practices and bring financial transparency to City Hall while answering questions of residents. She wants to bring open government and open checkbook to show where money is coming in and being spent. She said residents should have access to review city finances and communicate more openly with the city. She said the current leadership fails to acknowledge the fiscal crisis. She said the city should continue to rebuild after superstorm Sandy and put residents back into their homes.

“The city should continue to keep fighting for every dime it is entitled to and utilizing money as intended for storm repairs and recovery and planning for future storm events,” Treston said.