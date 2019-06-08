Anthony P. Eramo, Long Beach City Council

Anthony Eramo

Democratic

Background:

Eramo, 45, is running on the Democrat and Working Families party lines, seeking his third term on the City Council. Eramo, now president of the Long Beach City Council, was elected to the City Council in 2013 and re-elected in 2015. He ran unsuccessfully for the 20th Assembly District seat in 2016. He is running on a ticket with Council Vice President Chumi Diamond and challenger James Mulvaney. Their ticket was endorsed by the Long Island Federation of Labor AFL-CIO.

Eramo received an associate's degree from Nassau Community College in 1999, a bachelor’s from SUNY Old Westbury in 2002, an associate degree from Queensborough Community College in 2011, and is completing his master’s in labor studies at University of Massachusetts Amherst. Eramo is a Verizon field technician and a steward of CWA Local 1106.

Issues:

Eramo said Long Beach should continue to prepare for future storms by investing in flood protection and infrastructure, including beach-to-bay storm protection projects while focusing on accelerated road repaving.

He said the city should reduce the burden on taxpayers by expanding the tax base to solidify long-term economic stability. He said the city should identify smart growth initiatives to maintain the character of the community while increasing economic development and create future local jobs.

"As a public-school parent and labor organizer, I am deeply invested in our community and working families here in Long Beach," Eramo said. "I am ready to continue moving our city forward."