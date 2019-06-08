James E. Mulvaney, Long Beach City Council

Jim Mulvaney

Democratic

Background: Mulvaney, 64, of Long Beach, is running in the Democratic primary and is on the Working Families party line in the general election. He worked as a reporter and a foreign correspondent for Newsday, The Orange County Register, where his team won the Pulitzer Prize in 1996 and as deputy managing editor at the New York Daily News. He graduated from St. Francis College of the University of New England (Biddeford, ME), and has a master's degree from the University of Phoenix. He has worked as an adjunct professor of police science at John Jay College and journalism at St. John’s University. Mulvaney served as director of intelligence for the KPMG accounting firm in New York. He served as deputy commissioner of the New York State Division of Human Rights, focusing on civil rights and hate crimes investigations. He was appointed to work with the NY State Inspector General Task Force on corruption. Mulvaney co-founded the Surf For All charity in 2002, a Long Beach nonprofit recreational program to use healing ocean therapy to challenged athletes including Wounded Warriors, autism spectrum, visually impaired and physically challenged. He also coaches the Long Island Blues, a hockey team for developmentally disabled athletes.

Issues: Mulvaney said the city needs to develop better plans for the budgeting process. He said he will bring experience in running major projects and negotiating with law firms and regulators to clarify the budget process and focus on open government regulations. He said he will work to improve personal relationships with the Long Island congressional delegation to increase federal assistance.

Mulvaney said he wants to stop large tax increases of the past two years, adding he did not support the recent 7.9 percent tax hike that went into effect. He said the city should pursue smart developments to increase the tax base and revenue without raising taxes on residents.

"The city needs to develop better plans to bring the budgeting process into the 21st century and avoid the kind of surprises we saw in this cycle," Mulvaney said.