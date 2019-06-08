Carrié Solages, Nassau County Legislature, 3rd District

CARRIÉ SOLAGES

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Solages, 40, of Valley Stream, is running on the Democrat and Independence lines, seeking his fifth term representing the 3rd legislative district. He is a private practicing attorney specializing in real estate, criminal and immigration matters. He received a bachelor’s degree in international history from Georgetown University and a law degree from Boston College Law School. He previously worked as an assistant district attorney in the Bronx. Before his election in 2011, Solages was a commissioner of the Nassau County Commission on Human Rights. He is a ranking member of the county’s Minority Affairs Committee. During his most recent term in office, he secured more than $1 million for road improvements in his district, including a study of traffic conditions along Dutch Broadway in Elmont. He has advocated for the demolition of a blighted county building on Rogers Avenue in Inwood, which he hopes to turn into a commercial or residential development.

ISSUES: Solages said he will continue to advocate for expanded north-south NICE bus service in his district. He said his position on the $1 billion plan to build an arena for the New York Islanders in Belmont Park has evolved and he is “open to the idea” but will continue to advocate for a community center, fully functional train station and for the project to include 100 percent local unionized workers. He will also continue to work on speed humps on county and town roads, as well as resolving more complaints from his constituents. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity just to help people,” Solages said.