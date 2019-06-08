Joseph E. McDermott, Suffolk County Legislature, 11th District

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: McDermott, 51, is running in the Conservative party primary. In the general election he is running on the Democrat, Working Families and Independent party lines. McDermott served two terms as mayor of the Village of Brightwaters after serving one year there as a trustee. He also works as a structural ironworker as part of Local 361, which he has done for more than 22 years. He is a volunteer coaching for Catholic Youth Organization Basketball. McDermott is also an assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 153 in Bay Shore. McDermott previously ran unsuccessfully for Islip Town councilman in 2015 and the 11th legislative district in 2017. He lives in Brightwaters with his wife and three children.

ISSUES: McDermott said he will continue his record from mayor of Brightwaters, where he balanced the budget and helped get the municipality off the state comptroller’s financially stressed villages list. McDermott said he would examine the county budget and try to cut “wasteful spending.” “I would work hard across party lines to understand projects to see if they’re worthy.” McDermott said he would have the same “anywhere, anytime” policy he had in Brightwaters for meeting with constituents and returning their phone calls within 36 hours.