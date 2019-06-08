Kathleen Bradbury Cleary, Town of Huntington, Councilman

Kathleen Bradbury Cleary

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Cleary, 52, of East Northport, is a former contracts manager and now a self-employed horticulturist. She previously worked at Bayard Cutting Arboretum state park in Great River. She graduated from Adelphi University and received an associate's degree in horticulture from Farmingdale State College. She ran for state Senate in 2018 and lost. She has volunteered with the League of Women Voters of Huntington, Common Cause's Let New York Vote, Planned Parenthood of Peconic Hudson, and the Cornell Cooperative Suffolk County Extension. She also worked with the town of Islip's Keep Islip Clean intitiative.

ISSUES: Cleary said she is running because she's alarmed at what she called "the fees and taxes being raised by the current administration." She said her previous two decades of experience in corporate administration made her a good fit for the Huntington town government. "I was a corporate contract manager, so I managed budgets and teams and negotiated contracts...and proposals and felt that my background was perfect for this," she said. "I know cost accountability and have the experience in managing government contracts - from federal state to local - so I understand the bureaucracy."