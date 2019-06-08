Jay H. Schneiderman, Town of Southampton, Supervisor

BACKGROUND: Schneiderman, 57, and a Democrat, is seeking the Independence party endorsement. He also has the backing of the Democratic, Working Families and Conservative parties. Schneiderman has a bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College and a master’s degree from SUNY Cortland. He is seeking his third two-year term as Southampton Town Supervisor after hitting the 12-year term limit as a Suffolk County legislator. He previously served as East Hampton Town Supervisor. He co-owns the Breakers motel in Montauk.

ISSUES: Schneiderman said he has the experience needed to lead town government while keeping taxes down. Under his tenure in Southampton Town the tax rate has decreased every year, although spending has increased.

“I’m running on my record,” he said. “In the four years I’ve been town supervisor, I haven’t increased the tax rate. In fact I’ve lowered it each year.”

He noted the town’s role in launching the South Fork Commuter Connection in March, which provides train service and connecting bus shuttles for commuters. In a State of the Town address last month, he said that major crimes have fallen 20% percent since 2017, and opioid-related deaths have fallen from seven in 2017 to one in 2019.

Schneiderman said he has been a leader in environmental initiatives and land preservation. The town has paid $436,566 to 35 homeowners for the installation of innovative/alternative, nitrogen-reducing septic systems since it rolled out a rebate program in 2017, he said, during the State of the Town address.

He also noted the town board has worked to create affordable housing opportunities in an area with high real estate values. Affordable rental developments in Speonk and Tuckahoe are near completion, and the town board earlier this year passed legislation that relaxes regulations on accessory apartments in exchange for keeping them affordable.

Schneiderman said under his leadership the town has undertaken infrastructure projects such as road improvements, including a $1 million road resurfacing that alleviated flooding on Dune Road.

As for seeking the Independence endorsement he said, “I think I’ve shown my independence as an elected official always putting the needs of the community first.”