Theresa A. Kiernan, Town of Southampton, Receiver of Taxes

Theresa Kiernan, Republican candidate for Southampton Town receiver

Theresa Kiernan, Republican candidate for Southampton Town receiver of taxes. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Jean-Paul Salamanca
THERESA A KIERNAN - Independence (Pri)

REPUBLICAN

Background: Kiernan, 51, of Southampton, is running on the Republican and Conservative lines, and is contesting the Independence line. Kiernan graduated from Fordham University with an MBA in finance, and worked in the banking industry for 14 years. Kiernan was first elected as Southampton’s tax receiver in 2007 and is serving her third four-year term in office. Kiernan also is president of the board of directors for Southampton Youth Services, which runs the multi-use athletic facility on Majors Path in Southampton, treasurer for the Water Mill Community Club and a member of the Southampton Rotary Club.

Issues: Kiernan, whose office has collected roughly $381 million in taxes this year, said she has been able to cut down on her office’s staff from seven to two full-time employees and one part-time worker, which she said saved the town money and kept the budget for her office in check. Kiernan added she has had 12 perfect audits “with no issues whatsoever” during her tenure. While Kiernan said she continues to watch for new technology to help the office operate more efficiently, her staff is running things “as tightly as we can.” If elected, Kiernan said she wants to “continue to provide the best possible service for taxpayers that I can.” 

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

