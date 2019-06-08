Gordon L. Herr, Town of Southampton, Receiver of Taxes

GORDON L. HERR

Democratic

Background: Herr, 70, of Southampton, is running in the general election on the Democratic and Working Families party lines, and is running in the primary for the Independence line. Herr graduated from the University of Cape Town in South Africa with an MBA in engineering. Herr developed a series of small businesses while he was living in New York City prior to moving to Southampton. Herr also works at the Suffolk County Board of Elections and is chairman of the Southampton Town Democratic Committee.

Issues: Herr said since Southampton has not had a Democratic candidate for the tax receiver’s office in 12 years, his party wanted voters to have a choice. “I think there are a tremendous amount of efficiencies that can be achieved which have not been achieved over the last number of years, and I think there are a lot of cost savings that can be achieved, as well, in that department,” Herr said. If elected, Herr said his experience with business and his attention to detail would help him as tax receiver, as well as to find ways to run the department more efficiently.