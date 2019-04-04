Two East End supervisors seeking re-election are facing party primaries from challengers who filed nominating petition at Suffolk Board of Elections in Yaphank Thursday.

Democrat David Gruber, who has the Independence Party line, is challenging East Hampton Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc, who is seeking a second term. The winner will face Republican Richard Myers in November.

Southampton’s Democratic Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, meanwhile, is facing an Independence Party primary from the minor party’s town leader, Alex Gregor, who also is Southampton highway superintendent. The Republican supervisor candidate is Gregory G. Robins.

Republican Stephen Kiely, a Mattituck attorney and former deputy Suffolk County clerk who declared his candidacy for Southold supervisor last month against GOP incumbent Scott Russell had not filed nominating petitions by the end of Thursday, the last day to file, election board officials said.

Kiely, who could not be reached for comment, still might qualify for the ballot if he mailed in his petitions postmarked by Thursday. Democrats filed petitions for Gregory P. Doroski as their supervisor candidate.

In races for Suffolk County Legislature, the Conservative Party, which most often backs Republicans, is looking to play a pivotal role in a number of contests.

The minor party is backing Democratic incumbents Al Krupski in the First District and William Lindsay III in the Eighth District. Lindsay, of Bohemia, edged out Republican Anthony Piccirillo by 244 votes two years ago when Lindsay got 1,618 votes on the Conservative ballot line.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the 11th District, Conservatives backed Democrat Joseph McDermott, a former Brightwaters mayor, against GOP Legis. Steve Flotteron, who two years ago had the minor party’s support. However, Conservative Joan Manahan has filed petitions to run a primary against McDermott.

The Conservatives also are running their own candidates in three other legislative districts, which could help Democrats by siphoning votes away from Republicans.

Conservative James Kevins filed petitions to run in the Sixth District, where Democratic Legis. Sarah Anker is facing a rematch with Republican Gary Pollakusky, who had the Conservative line two years ago.

In the 14th district, Conservatives are running party member Tom Gargiulo against Republican Legis Kevin McCaffrey.

The minor party also is running one of its own, Daniel West, in the 18th District, where Democratic Legis. William Spencer is seeking re-election against Garrett A. Chelius.

In the remaining legislative races, Conservatives are backing Republican candidates.

In Long Beach, seven candidates have filed petitions for three city council seats, according to the Nassau County Board of Elections. The candidates are Chumi Diamond; Anthony Eramo; James Mulvaney; Elizabeth Treston; Karen McInnis; Ronald Paganini; and Timothy Kramer.

Monique Hardial also filed petitions to challenge Legis. Carrié Solages (D-Elmont) to represent the county’s third legislative district. Hardial is an attorney from Elmont who serves on the Elmont Library Board.

With Scott Eidler