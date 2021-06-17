Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in party primaries for town and city races on Long Island.

In East Hampton Town, Councilman Jeffrey Bragman is challenging Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc for the Democratic nomination.

In Long Beach, seven candidates are running for three City Council seats in a Democratic Party primary.

Working Families Party primaries in Southampton and Huntington towns are expected to be among the most contentious races.

WFP officials say some former Republicans and Conservatives switched their enrollment this year to the minor party and then submitted petitions to run primaries against WFP candidates.

Officials of the minor party, whose candidates often back progressive issues and sometimes also have the Democratic ballot line, say the efforts imperil their candidates and mislead voters.

Suffolk County WFP co-chairman Danny Calabro said the GOP "is trying to dupe voters and undermine the hard work of our members, who endorsed the candidates who align with the values of the party."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Suffolk County Republican chairman Jesse Garcia said the primaries were an "intraparty issue" because of "a civil war" over the future of the Democratic and Working Families parties.

In Southampton, the WFP endorsed Robin Long and incumbent Tommy John Schiavoni for town council. They are facing off in primaries against Miranda Schultz and Sean McArdle.

Schultz switched her party enrollment from Republican to Working Families this year, while McArdle, her husband, changed his registration from Conservative to WFP.

Thomas Neely, the WFP-endorsed candidate for Southampton Town highway superintendent, will face off for the minor party's nomination against former Republican and Conservative Marc Braeger, who recently changed his voter registration.

In Huntington, the WFP endorsed Democratic candidate Jennifer Hebert for town council.

Hebert faces a primary against Robert Smitelli and Michael Oddo, who both changed their voter registrations on Feb. 14 from Republican to Working Families, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Smitelli, a registered Republican since 1991, re-enrolled in the GOP on March 9, and the switch will be made official at a future date, the Board of Elections said.

The sole Republican primary on Long Island is between Andrew Wittman and Michael Siniski for Islip Town receiver of taxes. The position has been filled by Deputy Receiver of Taxes Linda Mistler since Republican Alexis Weik was elected to the State Senate.

Early primary voting began June 12 and will run until June 20.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Voters with questions about their polling place can contact the Nassau Board of Elections at 516-571-8683, or the Suffolk Board of Elections at 631-852-4500.