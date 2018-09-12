Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Nassau, Suffolk primary candidates

By Newsday Staff
Print

PARTY PRIMARIES

Political party primaries will be held Thursday in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Following is the list of candidates:*

Governor

Andrew M. Cuomo (Primary-DEMOCRAT)

Cynthia E. Nixon (Pri..-DEM)

Lieutenant Governor

Kathy C. Hochul (Pri.-DEM)

Jumaane Williams (Pri.-DEM)

Attorney General

Leecia R. Eve (Pri.-DEM)

Letitia A. James (Pri.-DEM)

Sean Patrick Maloney (Pri.-DEM)

Zephyr Teachout (Pri.-DEM)

Mike Diederich (Pri.-REFORM)

Christopher B. Garvey (Pri.-REF)

Nancy B. Sliwa (Pri.-REF)

Nassau County

District Court Judge, District 2, Vote For Three (3)

Valerie J. Alexander, (Pri.-GREEN)

Andrew M. Engel, (Pri.-GRE)

Andrea C. Phoenix, (Pri.-GRE)

Michael W. Alpert, (Pri.-GRE)

Charles J. Casolaro, (Pri.-GRE)

Eric Zeni, (Pri.-GRE)

District Court Judge, District 4, Vote For Two (2)

Joanne Curran Perrucci, (Pri.-GRE)

Dana L. Grossblatt, (Pri.-GRE)

Colin F. O'Donnell, (Pri.-GRE)

Douglas J. Lerose, (Pri.-GRE)

State Senator, District 9, Vote For One (1)

Todd D. Kaminsky, (Pri.-REF)

Opportunity to Ballot [write-in] , (Pri.-REF)

Member of Assembly, District 17 Vote For One (1)

James Coll, (Pri.-REPUBLICAN)

John K. Mikulin, (Pri.-REP, REF)

Opportunity to Ballot (Pri.-REF)

Member of Assembly, District 18 Vote For One (1)

Taylor R. Raynor, (Pri.-DEM)

Earlene Hooper, (Pri.-DEM)

Member of Assembly, District 20 Vote For One (1)

John J. Vobis Jr., (Pri.-DEM, REF)

Juan C. Vides, (Pri.-DEM)

Opportunity to Ballot, (Pri.-REF)

Member of Assembly, District 21 Vote For One (1)

Judy A. Griffin, (Pri.-REF)

Opportunity to Ballot (Pri.-REF)

Suffolk County

Judge Of Surrogate's Court (Vote For 1) (10-Year Term)

Tara A. Scully, (Pri.-DEM)

Theresa Whelan, (Pri.-DEM)

Family Court Judge (Vote For 1) (10-Year Term)

Karen Kerr, (Pri.-WOMEN'S EQUALITY)

Richard Hoffmann, (Pri.-WE)

Member Of Assembly, District 2 (Vote For 1) (2-Year Term)

Anthony H. Palumbo, (Pri.-REP)

Mike Yacubich, (Pri.-REP)

Member Of Assembly, District 7 (Vote For 1) (2-Year Term)

Thomas E. Murray III, (Pri.-WE)

Opportunity To Ballot, (Pri.-WE)

Councilman, Town Of East Hampton (Vote For 1) (Unexpired Term)

David Gruber, (Pri.-DEM)

David B. Lys, (Pri.-DEM)

Roy Greenberg, (Pri.-WF)

Opportunity To Ballot, (Pri.-WF)

Receiver Of Taxes, Town Of Huntington (Vote For 1) (Unexpired Term)

Janet L. Smitelli, (Pri.-REF)

Opportunity To Ballot, (Pri.-REF)

Councilman, Town Of Huntington (Vote For 1) (Unexpired Term)

Joan A. Cergol, (Pri.-WF)

James F. Leonick, (Pri.-REF)

Opportunity To Ballot, (Pri.-WF; REF)

District Court Judge, District 4, Town Of Smithtown (Vote For 2) (6-Year Term)

William G. Holst, (Pri.-IND)

Gary L. Rosenthal, (Pri.-IND)

Richard T. Dunne, (Pri.-IND)

Paul E. Hennings, (Pri.-IND)

*Also, there are primaries for the East Hampton Town Democratic Committee; the Suffolk County Conservative Committee; state party committees; and delegates to the 10th Judicial District convention.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Red Cote preserve in Oyster Bay Cove, Friday, Panel votes to widen access to county parks
Authorities had alleged Solages assaulted the mother of Nassau pol pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Tom Daniels in 2015 in front of his Ex-LIers wearied by Sandy wary of Hurricane Florence
A Juul vaping system with accessory pods in FDA warns e-cig makers to stop selling to kids
A culex pipiens, one of the mosquitoes that First human case of West Nile reported in Suffolk
Suffolk County Police Marine Unit divers search near Officials: Ex-flight instructor gave illegal lessons