Nassau, Suffolk primary candidates
PARTY PRIMARIES
Political party primaries will be held Thursday in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Following is the list of candidates:*
Governor
Andrew M. Cuomo (Primary-DEMOCRAT)
Cynthia E. Nixon (Pri..-DEM)
Lieutenant Governor
Kathy C. Hochul (Pri.-DEM)
Jumaane Williams (Pri.-DEM)
Attorney General
Leecia R. Eve (Pri.-DEM)
Letitia A. James (Pri.-DEM)
Sean Patrick Maloney (Pri.-DEM)
Zephyr Teachout (Pri.-DEM)
Mike Diederich (Pri.-REFORM)
Christopher B. Garvey (Pri.-REF)
Nancy B. Sliwa (Pri.-REF)
Nassau County
District Court Judge, District 2, Vote For Three (3)
Valerie J. Alexander, (Pri.-GREEN)
Andrew M. Engel, (Pri.-GRE)
Andrea C. Phoenix, (Pri.-GRE)
Michael W. Alpert, (Pri.-GRE)
Charles J. Casolaro, (Pri.-GRE)
Eric Zeni, (Pri.-GRE)
District Court Judge, District 4, Vote For Two (2)
Joanne Curran Perrucci, (Pri.-GRE)
Dana L. Grossblatt, (Pri.-GRE)
Colin F. O'Donnell, (Pri.-GRE)
Douglas J. Lerose, (Pri.-GRE)
State Senator, District 9, Vote For One (1)
Todd D. Kaminsky, (Pri.-REF)
Opportunity to Ballot [write-in] , (Pri.-REF)
Member of Assembly, District 17 Vote For One (1)
James Coll, (Pri.-REPUBLICAN)
John K. Mikulin, (Pri.-REP, REF)
Opportunity to Ballot (Pri.-REF)
Member of Assembly, District 18 Vote For One (1)
Taylor R. Raynor, (Pri.-DEM)
Earlene Hooper, (Pri.-DEM)
Member of Assembly, District 20 Vote For One (1)
John J. Vobis Jr., (Pri.-DEM, REF)
Juan C. Vides, (Pri.-DEM)
Opportunity to Ballot, (Pri.-REF)
Member of Assembly, District 21 Vote For One (1)
Judy A. Griffin, (Pri.-REF)
Opportunity to Ballot (Pri.-REF)
Suffolk County
Judge Of Surrogate's Court (Vote For 1) (10-Year Term)
Tara A. Scully, (Pri.-DEM)
Theresa Whelan, (Pri.-DEM)
Family Court Judge (Vote For 1) (10-Year Term)
Karen Kerr, (Pri.-WOMEN'S EQUALITY)
Richard Hoffmann, (Pri.-WE)
Member Of Assembly, District 2 (Vote For 1) (2-Year Term)
Anthony H. Palumbo, (Pri.-REP)
Mike Yacubich, (Pri.-REP)
Member Of Assembly, District 7 (Vote For 1) (2-Year Term)
Thomas E. Murray III, (Pri.-WE)
Opportunity To Ballot, (Pri.-WE)
Councilman, Town Of East Hampton (Vote For 1) (Unexpired Term)
David Gruber, (Pri.-DEM)
David B. Lys, (Pri.-DEM)
Roy Greenberg, (Pri.-WF)
Opportunity To Ballot, (Pri.-WF)
Receiver Of Taxes, Town Of Huntington (Vote For 1) (Unexpired Term)
Janet L. Smitelli, (Pri.-REF)
Opportunity To Ballot, (Pri.-REF)
Councilman, Town Of Huntington (Vote For 1) (Unexpired Term)
Joan A. Cergol, (Pri.-WF)
James F. Leonick, (Pri.-REF)
Opportunity To Ballot, (Pri.-WF; REF)
District Court Judge, District 4, Town Of Smithtown (Vote For 2) (6-Year Term)
William G. Holst, (Pri.-IND)
Gary L. Rosenthal, (Pri.-IND)
Richard T. Dunne, (Pri.-IND)
Paul E. Hennings, (Pri.-IND)
*Also, there are primaries for the East Hampton Town Democratic Committee; the Suffolk County Conservative Committee; state party committees; and delegates to the 10th Judicial District convention.
