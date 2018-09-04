Charles J. Casolaro

Republican

BACKGROUND: Casolaro, 49, of Rockville Centre, is running on the Green Party line in the primary and on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election. He is managing member of the Law Offices of Charles J. Casolaro in Garden City. Since 2017, Casolaro has served on the panel of administrative law judges for the Nassau County Department of Health, and he is special counsel to Town of Hempstead Housing Authority since 2016. He is currently village attorney for the incorporated villages of Hewlett Harbor and Brightwaters. From 2003 to 2007, he was a prosecutor for the Village of Rockville Centre, and from 2005 to 2007, and then again from 2014 to 2016, served as counsel to Rockville Centre’s Planning Board and Board of Ethics. From 1996 to 1998, Casolaro served as a legislative assistant and district representative for Rep.Nita Lowey, who was then representing the 18th District from New York. Casolaro received a B.A. from Adelphi University in 1991 and a law degree from CUNY Law School in 1995. He was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1999, and is admitted to practice law in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern and Southern District of New York and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. An active licensed pilot, he is a member of the Lawyer-Pilots Bar Association and currently serves on the legal panel for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and serves on the board of trustees for the Cradle of Aviation Museum.